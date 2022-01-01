GDevelop is an open-source, cross-platform game creator designed to be used by everyone - no programming skills required.

Unleash your creativity with GDevelop and create any kind of game: platformers, puzzles, shoot 'em up, strategy, 8-bit games ... Go through the examples or start a new project from scratch.

Events - game creation for everyone

What makes GDevelop unique and so easy to use are the events. Events are a powerful way to express the logic of your game, without having to learn a programming language.

When Space is pressed, the character animation and a sound are played. If a bomb touches the character, they both are destroyed.

Export your game in one click

Publish your games to the web, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and even Facebook Messenger. Games created with GDevelop run anywhere and you can even do a one-click export to Android from the app.

Unlimited possibilities

Express your ideas without being blocked: you can prototype new features on your games in minutes, and refine them without limits. Making games as never been as easy as assembling your ideas with the visual editors provided by GDevelop.

See how to add a trigger button to your platformer game in 90 seconds

Get started with tutorials

Learn step-by-step how to use GDevelop or get help about a specific feature: the wiki has tutorials for beginners and a complete documentation for the software.