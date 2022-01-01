GDevelop is an open-source, cross-platform game creator designed to be used by everyone - no programming skills required.
Unleash your creativity with GDevelop and create any kind of game: platformers, puzzles, shoot 'em up, strategy, 8-bit games... Go through the examples or start a new project from scratch.
With GDevelop, you can make simple projects for fun or create ambitious indie games like Lil BUB's HELLO EARTH, Hyperspace Dogfights and tons of other games!
What makes GDevelop unique and so easy to use are the events. Events are a powerful way to express the logic of your game, without having to learn a programming language.
When Space is pressed, the character animation and a sound are played. If a bomb touches the character, they both are destroyed.
Publish your games to the web, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and even Facebook Messenger. Games created with GDevelop run anywhere and you can even do a one-click export to Android from the app.
Express your ideas without being blocked: you can prototype new features on your games in minutes, and refine them without limits. Making games as never been as easy as assembling your ideas with the visual editors provided by GDevelop.
See how to add a trigger button to your platformer game in 90 seconds
Learn step-by-step how to use GDevelop or get help about a specific feature: the wiki has tutorials for beginners and a complete documentation for the software.
Imagine and publish your games with GDevelop. Bundled with tutorials and examples.
GDevelop was created with love by Florian Rival
Thanks to the contributors who added features, fixed bugs, sent new examples, wrote tutorials, and helped the community.