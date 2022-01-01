Create your own games

Create any game

Unleash your creativity with GDevelop and create any kind of game: platformers, puzzles, shoot 'em up, strategy, 8-bit games... Go through the examples or start a new project from scratch.

With GDevelop, you can make simple projects for fun or create ambitious indie games like Lil BUB's HELLO EARTH, Hyperspace Dogfights and tons of other games!

    Events - game creation for everyone

    What makes GDevelop unique and so easy to use are the events. Events are a powerful way to express the logic of your game, without having to learn a programming language.

    Events enable easy game creation

    When Space is pressed, the character animation and a sound are played. If a bomb touches the character, they both are destroyed.

    Export your game in one click

    Publish your games to the web, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and even Facebook Messenger. Games created with GDevelop run anywhere and you can even do a one-click export to Android from the app.

    Make games for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux

    Unlimited possibilities

    Express your ideas without being blocked: you can prototype new features on your games in minutes, and refine them without limits. Making games as never been as easy as assembling your ideas with the visual editors provided by GDevelop.

    See how to add a trigger button to your platformer game in 90 seconds

    Get started with tutorials

    Learn step-by-step how to use GDevelop or get help about a specific feature: the wiki has tutorials for beginners and a complete documentation for the software.

    Create a platformer gameCreate a tank shooter game
    Tutorials for GDevelop and documentation on the wiki

    Make your first game

    Imagine and publish your games with GDevelop. Bundled with tutorials and examples.

    GDevelop is an open-source game creator. It can be used by anyone to create any kind of 2D games.

    GDevelop was created with love by Florian Rival

    Thanks to the contributors who added features, fixed bugs, sent new examples, wrote tutorials, and helped the community.